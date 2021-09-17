VaccineSeva: Over 2 crore vaccine doses administered on PM Modi's birthday; appreciation pours in for CoWIN

India set a record on Friday by administering over two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, in a major push to the inoculation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The cumulative doses administered in the country reached 2,03,68,343 at 5.27 pm, according to data on the Co-WIN portal.

The total number of doses administered in the country has crossed 78.72 crore.

"A gift to the prime minister on behalf of health workers and people of the country. On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, India has crossed the historic figure of administering 2 crore vaccine doses in a day, setting a new record. Well done India!" Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

The daily vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month.

Mandaviya said this is the fastest pace at which one crore doses have been administered.

"On PM @Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister," he said in a tweet in Hindi earlier along with the hashtags "VaccineSeva" and "HappyBdayModiji".

The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country was over 1 crore on September 6, August 31 and August 27.

Mandaviya on Thursday had called for a major push to the COVID-19 vaccination drive during Prime Minister Modi's birthday on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for him.

The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion.

The news has spread across India and is making people feel proud and relieved. Praise is also being showered on CoWIN which earlier received a lot of criticism for being ineffective.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:49 PM IST