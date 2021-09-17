Less than one lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in Mumbai on Thursday

Less than one lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Mumbai on Thursday. According to the data, 90,761 were administered COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours at the 456 covid vaccination centre in the city, of which 56,565 had taken a jab at civic-run centres, followed by 28,839 at private centres and 5,357 at state COVID centre.

A senior doctor from the civic health department said Mumbai is the fastest and rapidly vaccinating people and in the next two months, the situation will change and it will be better in terms of vaccination.

“September is expected to have the highest supply, considering the maximum number of citizens in the 18-45 age group, who took the first dose in June, will now be eligible for their second dose,” he said.

Senior health department officer said their target for September was based on the assurance of adequate supply. “We expect to administer more than 20 million doses in September. The Centre has assured adequate supply. If the production increases, the figure may rise further,” he said.

A senior doctor said that the pace of the vaccination drive should be increased in hotspots. “The government needs to speed up the drive as well as strictly enforce Covid-19-appropriate behaviour in districts that are still witnessing a high case count,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:36 AM IST