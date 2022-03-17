Uttar Pradesh youth had THIS on their bike number plate, ended up in lockup

Funny texts over one's t-shirt, a coffee mug or their key-chain could be acceptable, however such things aren't entertained over one's transport vehicle number plate.

‘Bol Dena Pal Sahab Aaye The’, was inscribed on the two wheeler's number plate. According to reports, on Tuesday, Muradganj outpost in-charge Avnish Kumar saw three boys sitting on a bike when he was on vehicle checking duty. Photos of the youth on their bike ride were shared by Auraiya superintendent of police Abhishek Verma.

According to a Zee News report, the youths -identified as Ankit Pal, Anuj Pal and Shivam Singh were arrested.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 06:10 PM IST