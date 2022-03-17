e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh youth had THIS on their bike number plate, ended up in lockup

Funny texts over one's t-shirt, a coffee mug or their key-chain could be acceptable, however such things aren't entertained over one's transport vehicle number plate.

‘Bol Dena Pal Sahab Aaye The’, was inscribed on the two wheeler's number plate. According to reports, on Tuesday, Muradganj outpost in-charge Avnish Kumar saw three boys sitting on a bike when he was on vehicle checking duty. Photos of the youth on their bike ride were shared by Auraiya superintendent of police Abhishek Verma.

According to a Zee News report, the youths -identified as Ankit Pal, Anuj Pal and Shivam Singh were arrested.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 06:10 PM IST