Uttar Pradesh: Woman signals train with 'red saree' after spotting damage in railway track

A woman from interiors of Uttar Pradesh had spot structural damage in the railway track while, she was crossing them, after which she alerted the arriving train in a desi way.

Jugaad is probably a term to easily hint the phrase 'Necessity is the mother of invention'. Identified as Omvati, the female used a red saree to signal 'stop' to the train, preventing the transport to run over the damaged parts.

UP cop named Sachin Kaushik shared the incident on social media acknowledging the thoughtfulness of the village woman.

Reports quoted railway sources and stated that the same train had passed the track from Tundla to Etah during which the track might have got damaged. However, the lineman of the track Javed claimed that it was found to be fine a day before during the checking.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 02:51 PM IST