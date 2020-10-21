US Presidential Elections: Rival Utah Governor candidates wins hearts with joint message on 'civility in politics'

As the US Presidential Elections gain momentum, a significant part of the political discourse has devolved to new lows, with personal attacks, jarring, controversial statements and more.

This is not limited to one side of the political spectrum, or area. From President Trump mocking his opponent's son at a rally to Joe Biden terming the Republican leader a "clown' - the attacks have become increasingly frequent. And while many may continue to be amused or enthralled by it, some have had enough.

Republican Candidate Spencer Cox and Democratic Candidate Chris Peterson may be competitors in the race to become the Governor of Utah, but as they noted in a new video message, that does not mean they have to be unpleasant to each other.

"We are currently in the final days of campaigning against each other to be your next governor," Peterson can be heard saying. And while both think that people should not vote for the other, the two agree that one does not have to agree on everything to be civil to one another.

"We can debate big issues without degrading each other's character," says Peterson.

"We can disagree without hating each other," adds Cox.

"So lets show the country that there's a better way," Cox urges.