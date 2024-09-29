US: Missing Cat Found After Pet Parents Receive Location Message From Microchip, Reunited

Representative image | Canva

A two-and-a-half-year-old Siamese cat walked miles to reunite with its owners in California. It went missing when pet parents Susanne and Benny travelled to Yellowstone National Park for a trip in June. The animal ran into the woods and vanished. The couple was heartbroken on losing their cat during their visit to the park and having to return home with their Rayne Beau, the name they gave to their pet.

It was learned that the cat was microchipped, which helped the couple reunite with Rayne months later. This microchip paved the way to find the animal and bring it back to Susanne and Benny. According to reports, the chip was registered with PetWatch along with their personal and contact details, which proved helpful during this time of crisis.

Found in poor health

Two months after they returned from the trip, disheartened, they received a message through the microchip. They learned that their Rayne was at a shelter in Roseville, California, however, in poor health.

Sent to animal shelter

Before it travelled back, it was taken to the Placer Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Roseville for some care and treatment. The director of the centre appreciated the technology that alerted the pet parents about the location of Rayne and said, "We hope everyone takes advantage of a microchip for his pets."

Back home

Noting that the Roseville shelter was within 200 miles from the cat's home, it was reported that Rayne had somehow managed to travel more than 1,000 miles from Wyoming to Roseville and on to Salinas, California. But how? It is yet unknown and remains a mystery.

“We are overjoyed he is back," the couple said while speaking to the media on welcoming the cat back home.

Importance of microchip

The American Veterinary Medical Association has pointed out that every year there are millions of cats and dogs who go missing or stolen. It stresses upon the need to microchip animals and says, "Microchips play in ensuring the safety and security of our beloved animals." Meanwhile, it is noted that only one in 50 cats in shelters returns to their owners, but with a microchip, nearly two out of five are reunited with their families.