US Influencer Grooves To Sambalpuri Song 'Chameli Hai Hai 2.0' In Viral Video, Desi Fans React

Dance reel on 'Chameli Hai Hai 2.0' | Ricky Pond

Influencer Ricky Pond, who hails from The US, recently went viral for his energetic dance to a trending Sambalpuri song 'Chameli Hai Hai 2.0'. While he is known for often expressing his love for India by grooving to desi beats, his recent performance was a vibrant one, which sparked appreciation from desi fans. This reel happened to be one of the reels he posted online after his recent visit to India along with his son, particularly Mumbai.

The video opened showing Pond, dubbed as 'Dancing Dad', moving a little away from the camera and showing his moves to the Indian song. He wore a cool blue t-shirt and a denim pant to hit the dance floor.

It is in a way clear that he couldn't make out the lyrics, but he tried his best to throw some good moves that would match the song's vibe. He performed some classic moves seamlessly with the trendy music track, drawing attention and admiration from viewers.

Netizens react after video goes viral

The influencer's video gathered more than 90,000 views on Instagram along with a flood of reactions by fans.

Those who often tune into his dance moves and are aware of his love for Indian tunes commented by praising him for picking up this song recently. A couple of fans from Odisha expressed their love for the song and admired Pond's performance. Many users from India and across the globe dropped heart and fire emojis to appreciate his dance moves.

Chameli Hai Hai 2.0 is a song that has captivated both music and dance lovers. It was released earlier in 2024 by artists Pratham Kumbhar, Kiran Dash, and Wetno.