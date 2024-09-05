 Ricky Pond & Son Visit India, Dance With Mumbai Cop Amol Kamble In Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralRicky Pond & Son Visit India, Dance With Mumbai Cop Amol Kamble In Viral Video

Ricky Pond & Son Visit India, Dance With Mumbai Cop Amol Kamble In Viral Video

The influencer visited Mumbai during between August 24 to September 3. along with his son, Dallin. Now, his videos of touring the city and dancing with Kamble have caught the attention of internet users.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Dancing Dad visits India, grooves with Mumbai cop in viral video | Instagram/Amol Kamble

Ricky Pond, who is dubbed as the 'Dancing Dad' from the US and known for his impressive dance reels on Instagram, is now in Mumbai, India. In a series of posts online, he expressed his love for the country through dancing and posing at some of the popular spots of Mumbai and also hitting some dance moves with Mumbai cop Amol Kamble, who is famously known as 'Dancing Cop'. The influencer visited Mumbai during between August 24 to September 3. along with his son, Dallin. Now, his videos of touring the city and dancing with Kamble have caught the attention of internet users.

In case you haven't watched them already, let us tell you that Ricky Pond's India tour posting started with them announcing their trip to fans on August 14. Celebrating India's Independence Day a day later, they uploaded a video cheering for the country and letting people go that they are coming soon.

Ricky Pond, son tour Mumbai

As they landed in Mumbai, they toured through some of the landmark spots in the city including the Gateway of India and Marine Drive. The father-son duo were not only seen dancing on the streets of Mumbai but also enjoying some local cuisine, as they tried some Mumbai chaat dishes and sipped fresh coconut water.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Eco Ganesha: Get Awarded For Celebrating Ganpati Bappa's Festival In Environment-Friendly Way, All You Need To Know
FPJ Eco Ganesha: Get Awarded For Celebrating Ganpati Bappa's Festival In Environment-Friendly Way, All You Need To Know
Virat Kohli Ranked 6th Among Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen Worldwide, Placed With Likes Of Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic And Mbappe
Virat Kohli Ranked 6th Among Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen Worldwide, Placed With Likes Of Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic And Mbappe
'Brahmins & General Categories Are The New Dalits': Reservation In NIT Hamirpur's Central Library Sparks Debate Online
'Brahmins & General Categories Are The New Dalits': Reservation In NIT Hamirpur's Central Library Sparks Debate Online
Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh
Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh

Hitting some dance moves!

In one of the fun videos that rolled out from their visit to India, they were seen hitting the dance floor with Amol Kamble, the city-based policeman who has an online presence displaying his passion for dance. The trio was seen grooving to the energetic 'Bad Munda' song. With joyous smiles and cool looks, they enjoyed dancing to the beat. The dance reel was shared online on September 2 and it has already gone viral on Instagram by attracting more than six lakh views.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ricky Pond & Son Visit India, Dance With Mumbai Cop Amol Kamble In Viral Video

Ricky Pond & Son Visit India, Dance With Mumbai Cop Amol Kamble In Viral Video

MP Updates: Father-Son Duo Thrashes Auto Driver After His Auto Hit Their Car; Ex-Prisoner Causes...

MP Updates: Father-Son Duo Thrashes Auto Driver After His Auto Hit Their Car; Ex-Prisoner Causes...

VIDEO: Women Stripped Semi-Naked During Street Fight After Violent Clash Over Court Case In UP's...

VIDEO: Women Stripped Semi-Naked During Street Fight After Violent Clash Over Court Case In UP's...

Viral Henry: 1900-Born Crocodile Is World's Oldest, Has 6 'Wives' & 10,000 Babies

Viral Henry: 1900-Born Crocodile Is World's Oldest, Has 6 'Wives' & 10,000 Babies

Mumbai Crime: Man Attacked With Sharp Weapon For Refusing To Give Mobile Phone, 4 Arrested (VIDEO)

Mumbai Crime: Man Attacked With Sharp Weapon For Refusing To Give Mobile Phone, 4 Arrested (VIDEO)