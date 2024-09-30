UP: Woman Beats Islamic Preacher With Slipper For Allegedly Molesting Her Daughter, Video Surfaces From Moradabad

Maulana beaten up by mother for 'molesting' daughter | X/@gharkekalesh

A Maulana was beaten up by a woman in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh after he allegedly tried molesting her daughter. He claimed to treat the young girl's illness and touched her inappropriately, according to reports, leading the mother taking charge to protect her daughter by attacking the preacher. The incident was captured on camera and it showed the woman beating the Maulana with a slipper, as a crowd of people seated there witness the chaos.

Maulana allegedly misbehaves with girl, claims to exorcise ghosts

Being identified as Maulana Furqan, who was reported of misbehaving with a girl child who was brought to him for treatment, was said to be a person locals believed in treating illnesses. The Islamic preacher lived in the Agwanpur area of Moradabad, where he would regularly take lectures on religion for Muslim children. It was also learned that he claimed himself to hold the power to exorcise ghosts and cure people.

No-Context Kalesh b/w a Lady and a Man in Moradabad (Lady beats up an old man with a Slipper)

pic.twitter.com/uLeBCFzkWk — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 29, 2024

Trusting that the Maulana could cure her daughter, the woman visited him, only to be shocked later. During her interaction with the preacher, she observed that his actions towards the girl were inappropriate and claimed that he molested her.

Islamic preacher took girl into room, didn't come out for long time

A report in Hindi news media outlet Live Hindustan stated that the Maulana took the young girl into a room on the pretext of solving some love problem through exorcism. He is said to have behaved obscenely with the girl there, where the mother wasn't allowed. However, seeing that the daughter didn't come out of the room for a considerable time, the lady forcefully walked inside. She reportedly found the daughter in distraught in the presence of the preacher.

Shocking! Mother claims he molested daughter

Suspecting the preacher's misconduct towards the daughter and alleging him to have molested the girl, she slapped the man with her hands. Later, she took out her slipper and hit him. The video showed the Maulana pleading with folded hands as the woman attacked him openly.

No complaint, no police action

As of Monday afternoon, when the video was widely being circulated on social media and drawing the attention of netizens towards the act that took place in Uttar Pradesh, there was no mention of a police complaint or any legal action against the Maulana. It was, so far, noted that the matter wasn't reported to the local police station in order to interrogate and punish the religious preacher if guilty.