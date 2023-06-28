UP News: Condom Packet Helps Police Trace Killers In Ajab Singh Murder Case

A circus artist Ajab Singh was murdered and burnt in a horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh. In a recent update on the case, it was learned that the cops advanced in their murder investigation with the help of a condom packet recovered from the crime spot. The evidence reportedly led the police team in finding details of the murder mystery.

3 accused arrested

When the police began their probe into the matter after finding the artist's burnt body in a government school on June 11, they found a packet of widely sold contraceptive brand Timex Condom there. According to reports, three accused - identified as Imran, Farman, and Irfan - in the murder of Ajab Singh were from Saharanpur and had come to set up a circus in the Bhitri Deeh village of the state. During the days, they stayed with a woman named Aarti.

Condom packet becomes crucial evidence

Media reports informed that the condom packet became the backbone of the police investigation helping them trace and nab the killers. Singh who was a magician was allegedly having an affair with the sisters of Imran and Irfan which didn't go well with the brothers. Later, along with Farman, the two brothers consumed alcohol and landed in a brawl with the victim. Reportedly, Irfan was against the murder but Imran couldn't control his anger and took the drastic step to kill Singh and burn his body to ashes.