Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:05 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath poses with gun, Twitterati react

FPJ Web Desk
A picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Aditynath posing with a rifle, standing along Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has been taking rounds on the internet.

The background of this click happens to be the foundation laying ceremony of the BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, established by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow.

In the viral photo, UP CM is caught on camera keening aiming his eye at a point holding a rifle. The fun fact is that instead of the traditional way of holding the rifle against one's shoulder, Yogi chose to rest it on his facemask-covered mouth.

Take a look at the picture, right here:

To this pose, the netizens couldn't resist from reacting. A user took to witty comment and subtle concern over Yogi for using the rifle through his mouth, he wrote, "Yogi ji ko dentist k paas bhejna parega aise use kiya toh (Yogi ji might have to be sent to a dentist if he uses the rifle this way)". While another user was curious to know who was the shooter aiming at.

Take a look at a few reactions, here:

According to the reports, the BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, announced by BrahMos Aerospace, is a modern, state-of-art facility in the Lucknow node of UP DIC. It will cover over 200 acres and produce the new BRAHMOS-NG (Next Generation) variant, which carries forward the lineage of the BRAHMOS weapons system. This new centre would be ready over the next two to three years and will commence production at a rate of 80-100 BRAHMOS-NG missiles per year.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:10 PM IST
