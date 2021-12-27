UP CM Yogi Adityanath poses with gun, Twitterati react

A picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Aditynath posing with a rifle, standing along Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has been taking rounds on the internet.

The background of this click happens to be the foundation laying ceremony of the BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, established by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow.

In the viral photo, UP CM is caught on camera keening aiming his eye at a point holding a rifle. The fun fact is that instead of the traditional way of holding the rifle against one's shoulder, Yogi chose to rest it on his facemask-covered mouth.

Take a look at the picture, right here:

To this pose, the netizens couldn't resist from reacting. A user took to witty comment and subtle concern over Yogi for using the rifle through his mouth, he wrote, "Yogi ji ko dentist k paas bhejna parega aise use kiya toh (Yogi ji might have to be sent to a dentist if he uses the rifle this way)". While another user was curious to know who was the shooter aiming at.

Take a look at a few reactions, here:

@Sandeep_Mave Yogi ji ko dentist k paas bhejna parega aise use kiya toh — Amitabh (@Amitabh39182780) December 26, 2021

Yogi ji ke nishane par kaun hai sabko pata hai 😁😁 — Manjeet Singh (@Manjeets002) December 26, 2021

गन का बैक सपोर्ट तो सोल्डर पर लगा लेते माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी वरना दिक्कत खड़ी हो जाएगी — Rahul (@Rahul14420425) December 27, 2021

Maharaj ka nishana acha he kahi dant na tut jaye — #Farmer (@rskahlonz) December 26, 2021

Nisana shi lagna chahiye yogi ji🙏🙏 — Om Shankar Upadhyay (@Upadhyay8745) December 26, 2021

ये फोटो आप लोगो ने योगी जी का मजाक बनाने के लिए डाला है क्या कि योगी जी मुंह तोड़ फायर कर सकते हैं — vikram_Ind🇮🇳🗨️ (@VIKRAM_INDIAN_) December 27, 2021

Olympics me isse hi bhej do fir 🤣🤣🤣 — Aditya Gautam (@Gautiadi007) December 26, 2021

Gun padane ka hi talent achha hai 😄 — Krishna (@Krishna58283845) December 26, 2021

According to the reports, the BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, announced by BrahMos Aerospace, is a modern, state-of-art facility in the Lucknow node of UP DIC. It will cover over 200 acres and produce the new BRAHMOS-NG (Next Generation) variant, which carries forward the lineage of the BRAHMOS weapons system. This new centre would be ready over the next two to three years and will commence production at a rate of 80-100 BRAHMOS-NG missiles per year.

