UnusualBondsofKhaki: Mumbai Police's video for its 'pals' is the sweetest Friendship Day gesture on Twitter

As India marks friendship day today people across the country are planning of various heartwarming and grand gestures to convey their love for their friends. Since we cannot step out to celebrate, most of us have taken to social media to greet or friends. However, it seems that Mumbai Police has perhaps made the most beautiful virtual gesture on Friendship Day 2021.
On Sunday, the Mumbai Police released a video about friendship day that might leave you in tears.
The video begins with a glimpse of how we usually perceive the police- as strict personnels who enforce rules on the public, who understand only discipline and not love. However, towards the end of the video, we are given the realisation of our friendship with police.
Watch the video here:
The video is an attempt by the Mumbai Police to thank Mumbaikars for being good friends. Upon watching the video, Mumbaikars too thanked the police for looking out for them, like true friends always do.
The video went viral in no time spreading the Friendship Day spirit around during a damp lockdown and lifted moods instantaneously.
Here's what Mumbaikars said about the video. Have a look.
