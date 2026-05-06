'UNO Reverse?' Thieves Dial Police Helpline For Rescue After Being Caught By Mob During Burglary Attempt In Odisha

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In an unusual incident that sounds straight out of a movie, two alleged burglars ended up seeking help from the police themselves after getting trapped inside a house during a theft attempt in Basanti Colony on the night of April 29.

Neighbours foil late-night theft

According to police officials, the accused, Simbrumb alias Nanak Singh (30), a resident of Plantsite, and Satyendra Kumar Singh (32) from Chhend, allegedly broke open the gate lock of a two-storeyed residence while both the landlord and tenant were away.

The house belongs to landlord Ganesh Biswal, while the ground floor is occupied by tenant Madhav Kisan. Taking advantage of the empty premises, the duo reportedly forced open an almirah and stole gold and silver ornaments.

However, their plan was disrupted when an elderly neighbour, who was watching television late at night, noticed suspicious noises coming from the house and alerted other residents.

Residents lock thieves inside house

Within minutes, locals gathered at the spot and acted swiftly. Residents sealed the main entrance and rooftop access, effectively trapping the suspected burglars inside the property before they could escape.

Police were informed as tensions escalated, with several residents reportedly angered by the attempted theft.

Accused call 112 seeking protection

Realising they had no way out and fearing possible mob violence, the accused made an unexpected move, they dialled the emergency helpline number 112 requesting police assistance. They also contacted family members during the ordeal.

Police arrived at around 2.30 am and rescued the duo from the house even as some agitated locals attempted to confront them.

Arrest, confession and recovery of stolen jewellery

The suspects were taken to Uditnagar police station for questioning. The following morning, the tenant filed a formal FIR regarding the theft.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing jewellery but claimed they abandoned the stolen items inside the house after panicking. Police later recovered the ornaments and returned them to the complainant.

Confirming the arrests, IIC J K Sahu said, “Two accused in this theft case were arrested and forwarded to court. Both face criminal cases.”

Officials reiterated that while community vigilance helped prevent the theft, citizens should avoid engaging in violence or mob justice. Police emphasised the importance of reporting suspicious activity immediately and allowing law enforcement to handle such situations safely.