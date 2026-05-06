'Overacting Ka ₹50 Kaato': Woman, Alleged TMC Worker's ‘Fake’ Bandaged Head Exposed Live Interview; Viral Video Leaves Internet In Splits - WATCH

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As political temperatures remain high following the West Bengal Assembly Election results, social media has been flooded with reactions, debates, and viral clips reflecting the deeply divided public sentiment in the state. While some citizens have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), others continue to rally behind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Amid this charged atmosphere, a controversial video has gone viral online, triggering sharp reactions and renewed conversations around political violence.

Alleged injury claim takes unexpected turn

The viral clip shows a woman, identified in social media posts as a TMC supporter, speaking to reporters while wearing a bandage on her head. During the interview, she reportedly claimed that BJP workers had assaulted her.

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However, the situation took a dramatic turn when a woman alleged to be a BJP supporter removed the bandage mid-interview. According to viewers who shared the clip, no visible injury was seen after the bandage was taken off, leading to accusations that the injury had been staged.

Moments later, the video appears to show chaos breaking out, with individuals allegedly associated with TMC confronting and physically attacking the woman who exposed the supposed “fake” injury.

Video goes viral, divides internet opinion

The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions and intense debate among users. Some viewers described the incident as ironic or humorous, while others strongly condemned the violence shown in the clip.

One post circulating online read, “A TMC worker with bandage on her head claimed that she was beaten up by BJP workers. BJP workers removed the bandage but there was no sign of injury. So, they beat her up and returned the bandage and told her that people will believe you now.”

Social media users offered mixed interpretations of what unfolded. “I don't see she being hit later. It is instead the opposite. Watch carefully. The lady in the whites who called off her drama is surrounded by these anarchists and even one man is hitting the lady in white clothes,” one user commented.

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“She was just trying her didi's tricks...but misfired this time,” another wrote.

Authenticity yet to be verified

Despite the widespread circulation of the video, the authenticity of the incident and the identities of those involved have not been independently confirmed.

As with many viral political clips, experts caution viewers against drawing conclusions without confirmed facts, especially during politically sensitive periods.