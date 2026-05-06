‘Dooba Do Airline’: Ex-SpiceJet Cabin Crew Claims FnF Due Of ₹1.44 Lakh Unpaid Even After 3 Years; Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Days after former cabin crew member Rishita Bhardwaj publicly accused SpiceJet of delaying her full and final (FnF) settlement, another ex-employee has come forward with a similar allegation, claiming she has been waiting for her dues for over three years.

The former cabin crew member shared her experience through an Instagram video, alleging that despite resigning from the airline three years ago, her FnF payment worth ₹1,44,000 remains unpaid. She further claimed that several colleagues who left the company around the same time are facing the same issue.

‘Three years and still waiting’

In the video, the ex-employee expressed frustration over what she described as repeated explanations from the airline regarding financial losses.

“Reason dete hai ki company loss me chal rahi hai. Loss me chal rahi hai 3 saal se lekin doob nahi rahi,” she said, questioning how employees could be expected to wait indefinitely for their payments.

She went on to criticise the airline’s functioning, adding, “Zarurat nahi hai aisi company chalane ki jaha tum apne crew, captains, ex-employees ko time se payment nahi de rahe ho toh. Bandh kardo airlines.”

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing attention from other former aviation employees who claimed to have faced similar delays.

More employees share similar experiences

Several users flooded the comment section with their own grievances. One commenter alleged that they were unable to obtain even basic employment documentation.

“I have not yet received my experience letter or the full and final settlement… I was informed that I need to make a payment to the company before the experience letter can be issued,” the user wrote.

Others echoed comparable concerns, with one person claiming, “It’s been 4 years I didn’t get mine,” while another added, “Atleast someone is talking about.”

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Growing online backlash

The resurfacing of multiple complaints has intensified scrutiny around employee settlements in the aviation sector, particularly as airlines continue to recover from pandemic-era financial strain.

While SpiceJet has not publicly responded to these latest allegations at the time of writing, the viral posts have sparked debate online about employee rights, delayed payouts, and accountability within the industry.

As more former staff members speak up, the controversy appears far from over.