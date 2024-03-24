Unholy Holi In Mathura: 'Vulgar' Celebrations By Builders Lead To Public Outcry, See Viral Video

A screegrab from the video | X

On the occasion of Holi many celebrate the occasion in the traditional manner, with colours and perhaps even water. Some, on the other hand go in a different direction.

In a video, that is now circulating online, a group of individuals, who are alleged to be a bunch of builders are seen celebrating one of the biggest festivals in the country in a way, that has raised many eyebrows.

In the clipping the builders can be seen dancing with a scantily clad woman, while conducting inexplicable activities with the woman in question. In the video, the woman appears to be objectified. The woman who is seen dancing in the video is said to be 'foreigner', although no official confirmation on the matter has been issued by anyone in a position of authority.

Read Also Young Singaporean Girl Is Selling FARTS For ₹18,657; All Jars SOLD OUT

In the video, the group of men can also be seen consuming alcohol.

This incident came to pass in the Holy city of Mathura, which is known for its temples and its significance in the Hindu Mythology. This fact, has made some uncomfortable. The 'offended' have expresses their displeasure with the happenings that unfolded in the video, with many deeming it 'licentious'.

Some users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) too their 'grievances' posting the video and tagging the Mathura police, urging them take action in the matter.

Holi is a major festival in India, with major celebration being carried out in Northern and Western India, compared to the Sountern part of the country. Although, a festival of joy and colour, it has often coloured in the wrong light due to avoidable activities by many who take their celebrations a little too far, to the point of putting other in discomfort.