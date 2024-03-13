Young Singaporean Girl Is Selling FARTS For ₹18,657; All Jars SOLD OUT

By: Rahul M | March 13, 2024
While people often shy away while farting, an influencer has caught some attention for storing her farts and selling them online, that too for a huge price.
Identified as Kiaraakitty, the Singapore-based young model is selling her fart jars for nearly Rs. 18,657. (300 SSD)
Also on OnlyFans, this 22-year-old girl has a huge fan following on social media platforms which has led to her products being sold out.
Her website listed several other products alongside fart jars which were packed with the label "Scents & stuff."
It includes her used lingerie, bikini, stockings, and even bath water which range from 169 to 999 Singaporean dollars.
Kiaraakitty, whose real name is said to be Cheng Wing Yee, has posted several seductive hot pics on her social media page.
While people mainly follow her for adult content, she recently updated fans about completing her University studies.
She is a travel bee, as per her Instagram posts, and undoubtedly she is a foodie too.
Impressively, she has more than 230K followers on Instagram alone and nearly 50K subscribers on YouTube.
Thanks For Reading!