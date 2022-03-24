THIS company is likely to make Rs 15 crore by 2023 via breast milk jewellery

Magenta Flowers is one of the brands that produce jewellery from breast milk. To some, the concept might be too odd and unknown, yet it is not new to the fashion industry.

Safiyya and Adam Riyadh own Magenta Flowers which is an award-winning firm that turns special occasion flowers into priceless keepsakes. The firm has completed almost 4,000 orders since its inception in 2019.

Many believe that breast milk is a profitable business, which holds a good future. The company recently ventured into uncharted territory by expanding into breast milk jewellery, and is expected to generate Rs 15 crore in revenue by 2023.

Safiyya happens to be a mother of three, and feels that breastfeeding in public, are so stigmatised that it's almost like a hidden gem for her. It took them a lot of research to come up with a recipe for conserving breast milk as a wearable keepsake while also guaranteeing that the colour of the breast milk was preserved.

Reports suggest that Safiyya eventually came up with a technical solution that involved drying the liquid and mixing it with a high-quality non-yellowing epoxy to keep the jewellery pristine for years.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 06:14 PM IST