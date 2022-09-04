Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives goosebumps with his 'one-word' tweet

e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives goosebumps with his 'one-word' tweet

Amidst the tension between his land and Russia, the one-word tweet by Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left netizens with folded hands of prayers and hope for the war-torn country.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | AP

Twitter seems to have unofficially become the one-word say platform despite having the maximum limit set at 280 characters. In sync with the one-word tweet trend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter giving goosebumps with his single word of expression.

If one could closely trace and count, the one-word tweet trend began when an American train service provider named 'Amtrak' took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted a single word 'trains' on September 2. After which, that tweet trend started to take place and went viral.

Amtrak's word "trains", in no time, gathered more thousands of likes and sparked the wave of using just a single term to convey one's thoughts, needs or updates on the microblogging site.

In his recent tweet, the Ukrainian President wrote, "Freedom." Amidst the tension between his land and Russia, this one-word tweet by Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left netizens with folded hands of prayers and hope for the war-torn country.

Since being shared earlier this month, the social media post received tons of reactions as Twitterati lauded the President's willingness for "Freedom." People shared their solidarity and support with Ukraine while some prayed for peace.

A quick glance into some reactions:

