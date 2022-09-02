7 letter word, any guesses? 'One-word' Twitter trend hits Sachin Tendulkar; here's what the cricketer tweeted

Sachin Tendulkar | File Image

Avid Twitter users would be aware of the 'One-word' posting trend on the social media platform. Netizens, since the recent past, were seen using just a single word in their tweets to express their mind to fans and followers.

Any guesses on what Master-Blaster Sachin just tweeted this morning? The one-word text read, "Cricket." However, replies to his tweet didn't come in the same swing; Twitterati were seen admiring the cricketer as they wrote "Love you God."

cricket — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022

God Sachin 🔥 — Chintu (@ChintuCric) September 2, 2022

Love you God — ▄ ▅ ▆ ▇ █𝕋𝕚𝕘𝕖𝕣𝕣█ ▇ ▆ ▅ ▄ (@Being_Crick_SAi) September 2, 2022

If one could closely trace and count, the one-word tweet trend seems to have sparked by Amtrak. Their word "trains", in no time, gathered more than 146K likes and sparked the wave of using just a single term to convey one's thoughts, needs or updates on the microblogging site.

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022

Wait! Now, it isn't just about brands and companies following the 'one-word' tweet trend, from U.S. President Joe Biden to Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar - the entire digital world is seen vibing in this style.

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

Here's a quick look at some of the tweets in the mentioned trend:

universe — NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022

science — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) September 1, 2022