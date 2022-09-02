e-Paper Get App
HomeViral7 letter word, any guesses? 'One-word' Twitter trend hits Sachin Tendulkar; here's what the cricketer tweeted

7 letter word, any guesses? 'One-word' Twitter trend hits Sachin Tendulkar; here's what the cricketer tweeted

Netizens, since the recent past, were seen using just a single word in their tweets to express their mind to fans and followers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Tendulkar | File Image

Avid Twitter users would be aware of the 'One-word' posting trend on the social media platform. Netizens, since the recent past, were seen using just a single word in their tweets to express their mind to fans and followers.

Any guesses on what Master-Blaster Sachin just tweeted this morning? The one-word text read, "Cricket." However, replies to his tweet didn't come in the same swing; Twitterati were seen admiring the cricketer as they wrote "Love you God."

If one could closely trace and count, the one-word tweet trend seems to have sparked by Amtrak. Their word "trains", in no time, gathered more than 146K likes and sparked the wave of using just a single term to convey one's thoughts, needs or updates on the microblogging site.

Wait! Now, it isn't just about brands and companies following the 'one-word' tweet trend, from U.S. President Joe Biden to Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar - the entire digital world is seen vibing in this style.

Here's a quick look at some of the tweets in the mentioned trend:

Read Also
Check out Lisa Haydon's savage one-word reply to a troll who said her 'baby will be cursed'
article-image
Read Also
Why is 'Louis Vuitton' trending on Twitter? Details inside
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Starbucks appoints Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan; Twitterati crave for cutting cappuccino,...

Starbucks appoints Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan; Twitterati crave for cutting cappuccino,...

Coconut Memes: World Coconut Day 2022

Coconut Memes: World Coconut Day 2022

7 letter word, any guesses? 'One-word' Twitter trend hits Sachin Tendulkar; here's what the...

7 letter word, any guesses? 'One-word' Twitter trend hits Sachin Tendulkar; here's what the...

Watch Video: Emirates air hostess welcomes her little son onboard; leaves netizens awestruck

Watch Video: Emirates air hostess welcomes her little son onboard; leaves netizens awestruck

6 proposals at stadiums that instantly went viral - Check out their best moments here

6 proposals at stadiums that instantly went viral - Check out their best moments here