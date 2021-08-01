Check out Lisa Haydon's savage one-word reply to a troll who said her 'baby will be cursed'

Model and actress Lisa Haydon, who recently gave birth to her third child, gave the perfect one-word reply to a netizen who tried to troll her on social media.

Lisa often shared stunning pictures from her pregnancy shoot on Instagram, however, she has been keeping it low-key on social media after delivering her third child.

On Saturday, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress shared a promotional post to fulfill her work commitments.

However, a user trolled her and said her 'baby will be cursed'.

"@lisahaydon stop selling chemicals to ruin people life. Your baby will be cursed for fooling followers," the user commented.

To this, Lisa calmly replied, "Wow."

Other fans of the actress also supported her and told off the troll.