Russia Ukraine crisis: Titanic-like feels! Ukrainian girl plays violin in bomb shelter

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see a female violinist waving some music in the bomb shelter, she plays a Ukrainian song composed by Mykola Lysenko “Nich yaka misiachna - What a moonlit night”. However, the Ukrainian girl couldn’t be identified, but was spotted playing for a group of refugees.

Similar to the classic Titanic scene, isn't it? If you have watched the Titanic, when the ship was almost to sink and the panic raised, few musicians were seen to calm the scenario with pleasing music, especially via the the soothing chords of the violin. With resemblances from the film scenes, this video of the Ukrainian female is for real, and posted by the verified Twitter profile of Ukraine Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The young talent is seen playing music during the heated up situation in the vicinity, that too inside the bomb shelter. Since shared on Twitter a few hours ago, the video has gathered over 37.2 K views.

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:53 AM IST