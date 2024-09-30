UK Man Cooks THIS Indian Dish, Calls It 'Absolutely Delicious' In Viral Video

Dal Pakwan recipe video | Jake Dryan

What did you have for breakfast today? I think we heard you saying Dal Pakwan.

In a viral video, a man from the UK was seen preparing this Indian dish and calling it "Absolutely delicious." He prepared the dish from scratch and detailed the entire recipe in his cooking reel.

Identified as Jake Dryan, who is popularly known for his plant-focused food choices, recently dropped a video on Instagram showing him preparing an Indian dish. It was none other than the much-loved and usual breakfast item of the country, a Dal Pakwan plate.

Dal Pakwan it is!

"Dal Pakwan - For a preparation with no Tadka, this absolutely delicious! Go try it," Jake said, sharing the foodie video on social media and drawing the attention of internet users towards it.

The video opened on a mouth-watering note. It showed a homely-presented plate of Dal Pakwan to viewers, making them crave to prepare and try it. Seconds after the visual of the dish captivated people, Jake showed them how to cook this Indian item.

A quick look into the recipe

Initially, he soaked ingredients like chana dal, green chilli, turmeric, salt into water and let them get pressure cooked. Then, he got his hands into preparing the dough for the Pakwan, which he later fried in hot oil.

Video goes viral on social media

Jake uploaded the video on his Instagram page, earlier this month. Within a few days, it went viral on the social media platform and gathered thousands of likes and more than eight lakh views.