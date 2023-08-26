Two Ukrainian Women Twerk On Soldiers’ Graves In Kiev; Detained After Goes Viral

Social media is abuzz with news reels and viral videos every now and then. In the latest video, two Ukrainian women are seen dancing and twerking on the graves of deceased soldiers. The police quickly located the women and detained them in Kiev.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by a user named vl_lindermann on August 24. Later, the video was removed, and the user posted an apology on Instagram, saying they were visiting their deceased father's grave.

In the video, one can see the two Ukrainian women filming their dancing on the graves of deceased soldiers on Ukraine's Independence Day, with photos of the soldiers next to them. In the beginning of the video, one of them is seen dancing, and later the other woman comes and starts twerking.

The two women were identified as sisters who came to the cemetery to honour their father, who was killed near Izium during battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces in 2022. According to the official post from the Kiev Police on Telegram, the women have stated that they didn't see anything wrong with their actions but acknowledged that posting the video was not right. The apology was later taken down.

The police revealed that the sisters had come to the cemetery to "honor" the fallen soldiers in this way. They could face up to five years in prison for "desecration of soldiers' graves."

Read Also Woman Trapped In A Lift For 3 Days In Uzbekistan; Dies After No One Responded To Screams

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)