Woman Trapped In A Lift For 3 Days In Uzbekistan; Dies After No One Responded To Screams

Olga Leontyeva |

In a heartbreaking incident in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Olga Leontyeva, a 32-year-old postwoman and mother-of-one, was found dead inside a lift after being trapped for three days during one of her paper rounds. She was last seen on July 24 when she entered the lift on the ground floor of a nine-storey building, where she screamed for help from the top floor, but unfortunately, nobody heard her pleas.

Olga's family declared her missing after she didn't return home from work, prompting an intensive search. Her lifeless body was discovered the day after her family alerted the authorities. The devastating footage captured the moment she entered the lift before the tragedy unfolded.

The investigation is on

Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway. The lift involved was of Chinese manufacture and was found to be in working order during an earlier check, although it had not been registered. The Regional Electricity Networks enterprise confirmed that there were no power cuts on the day of the incident.

This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of maintaining and regularly inspecting lift systems to ensure their proper functioning and safety. Such tragedies underscore the need for strict adherence to safety regulations and the necessity of functioning alarm systems in lifts to promptly respond to emergencies.

Similar Death

In a similar incident in Palermo, Sicily, a woman named Francesca Marchione was also found dead after being trapped in a lift following a power cut. The 61-year-old was unable to escape as the lift was stuck between two floors during the blackout. This serves as another reminder of the critical importance of lift safety and maintenance to prevent such tragedies from occurring.

