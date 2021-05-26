Twitterati shower love on 'legend of comedy' Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Gada on his birthday

Actor Dilip Joshi, well-known for his role of 'Jethalal Champaklal Gada' in one of India's longest-running comedy serial Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma (TMKOC), has turned 53-years-old on Wednesday. The actor and his character in TMKOC is loved and adored by Indians irrespective of age.
As netizens took to Twitter to shower love and wishes on their favourite star, the hashtags- #DilipJoshi and #TMKOC have been trending non-stop. Many fans shared clips of the actor from the show expressing why they love Joshi so much.
Wishing the actor, one fan wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday legend of comedy..!!"
Another fan who has grown up watching the longest-running comedy series wrote, "#TMKOC Happy birthday @dilipjoshie Jethalal ji Thank you for making ours childhood awesome."
Not only TMKOC but also Joshi has featured in multiple Television shows and films in the past. Joshi made his acting debut with the 1989 hit film Maine Pyar Kiya. He also starred in TV shows like Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen and Kya Baat Hai and many more.
Here's how Twitterati are showering love on their beloved 'Jethalal'. Have a look.