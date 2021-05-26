Twitterati shower love on 'legend of comedy' Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Gada on his birthday

Actor Dilip Joshi, well-known for his role of 'Jethalal Champaklal Gada' in one of India's longest-running comedy serial Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma (TMKOC), has turned 53-years-old on Wednesday. The actor and his character in TMKOC is loved and adored by Indians irrespective of age.

As netizens took to Twitter to shower love and wishes on their favourite star, the hashtags- #DilipJoshi and #TMKOC have been trending non-stop. Many fans shared clips of the actor from the show expressing why they love Joshi so much.

Wishing the actor, one fan wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday legend of comedy..!!"