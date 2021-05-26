‘Feels like a violation’: Asha Parekh upset over private vacation pics with Waheeda Rehman and Helen going viral

Veteran Bollywood actress Asha Parekh, whose pictures of holidaying with Waheeda Rehman and Helen went viral on social media, is reportedly upset with the invasion of privacy.

The pictures of the trio, having the time of their lives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, shared by Bollywood producer Tanuj Garg on social media, show the actresses posing on the boat before they wore their life jackets and enjoyed the ride.

Garg wrote, "If 'Dil Chahta Hai' were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Making the most of their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a smile on my face."