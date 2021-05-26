‘Feels like a violation’: Asha Parekh upset over private vacation pics with Waheeda Rehman and Helen going viral

Veteran Bollywood actress Asha Parekh, whose pictures of holidaying with Waheeda Rehman and Helen went viral on social media, is reportedly upset with the invasion of privacy.
The pictures of the trio, having the time of their lives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, shared by Bollywood producer Tanuj Garg on social media, show the actresses posing on the boat before they wore their life jackets and enjoyed the ride.
Garg wrote, "If 'Dil Chahta Hai' were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Making the most of their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a smile on my face."
Reacting to this, Asha Parekh told Bollywood Hungama had no idea who took the pictures stating that she was shocked to see them surface online.
Taking a dig at Garg, the evergreen diva said, “More than me, Waheeda Rehman and Helen were upset. They are far more private people than me. People were sharing the pictures and saying the three of us should star in a sequel to ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. Why ‘Dil Chahta Hai?’ I don’t understand. It was more like ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.”
She further added, “When you are with your family or close friends such intrusion feels like a violation.”
Helen, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh are actresses from the golden era of Bollywood of the '60s and '70s. They have been friends for years and are often spotted together at events.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)