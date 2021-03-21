Twitterati bring out inner poet on #WorldPoetryDay

As Robin Williams said in his movie, Dead Poets Society, "We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for."

Poetry is perhaps one of the most beautiful forms of art to have ever occurred on earth. From children to old people, every age group appreciates poetry. Poetries are the gifts that poets leave behind for generations to come. Poetries carry love, hope and revolutions.

Today marks the celebration of this immortal art form as we celebrate 'World Poetry Day'. People across the world are reciting and sharing their favourite poetries online. Not only the general public, but also countries and international organisations are also observing this day.

Taking to Twitter, the United Nations encouraged people to share poetries that helped them survive. The tweet by the official handle of the United Nations reads, "Poems can provide comfort & inspiration in times of crisis and difficulty. On Sunday's #WorldPoetryDay, share a poem that has helped you during a difficult time."