Twitter user shares Elon Musk's pencil sketch, netizens say 'this is the Bullshit that Baffles Brains'

Days after Elon Musk tweeted a 'pile of poop' emoji, he recently updated his post by writing, 'Bullsh*t baffles brains'. This came amidst the much delayed and ongoing Twitter deal drama.
When people went through the recent 'bullsh*t' tweet , they began reacting to the flood the comments section. Of those, a Twitter user took to share his creative work with the billionaire.
Replying to Elon Musk's tweet, a user who goes by the name Tejusurya2.0 posted a click of his pencil sketch featuring Musk suggesting that it took him a year to draw it. "Took 1 year to draw this masterpiece Please reply," read the caption.
Did netizens simply ignore the art work? No, not at all! From hilarious memes to appreciating words poured in.
Some suggested that the Twitter user, who took a year to sketch an okayish version of the Tesla CEO, must soon pick an eraser to clear it all. With the same level of exaggeration as the artist, a netizen wrote, "Take 1 more hour to erase this please."
Another replies read to pull in Musk's 'Bullsh*t baffles brains' punch and attributed it to Tejusurya's drawing. Though several people on the micro-blogging site took to troll him for a 'joke' like sketch, some either sarcastically or heartfully praised the talented.
Take a look at few reactions, right here: