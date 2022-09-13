Twitter user 'predicts' King Charles III's death on THIS date in 2026; gets trolled

A Twitter user went viral for his death date predication over the members of the British royal family.

Someone using the micro-blogging platform under the username @Logan_Smith526 got trending for his post from June 2022 that revealed exact dates of Queen Elizabeth II's death, predicted the future King's last day as well. Why was he trolled despite his say become true at one instance?

Meanwhile, followers took a dig into the Twitter user's past write-ups. They found that the person identified as Logan Smith kept randomly predicting the demise of the British monarch. When netizens exposed the truth that the user tried mere luck and guess work over the royal lady's death, the internet backlash at his disrespectful approach.

In an earlier tweet, Smith was seen predicting that the Queen would pass away on February 13. Since his date expired and the lady continued to live long, he resulted into another prediction that read, "The queen dies September 8, 2022."

Not just did he 'predict' over Queen Elizabeth II's death, but also tried to suggest when her successor King Charles III would die. According to the claim by Logan Smith, the King would breathe last on March 28, 2026.

Very easy, before every month a large number of tweets are written for the future and the excitement is set to spread when it happens by chance, then all the wrong predictions are deleted, and we easily get fame from the “dupes”.😂@Logan_Smith526 #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/hzbkEJJsrU — مُمَيّز (@_MyMode) September 8, 2022