Who is Robert Smith? The Cure's musician had predicted Queen Elizabeth II's death date; watch video

The video in which the musician suggests the date of death of the British monarch has resurfaced on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on last Thursday i.e. September 8, aged 96. Since the royal lady's sad demise, netizens have pulled back a video from past showing The Cure's Robert Smith almost accurately predicting the date of the monarch's last breath.

In the viral video, we can see musician Robert Smith predict that the late British monarch would pass away on "the Queen's gonna die... September the 7th." He further added, jokingly, in the interview clip that he would probably become the King.

Robert Smith is the founder member and guitarist at the rock band from 1970s "The Cure." To the unversed, the music band reportedly began when Smith started it along with schoolmates Michael Dempsey (bass), Lol Tolhurst (drums) and local guitar hero Porl Thompson.

Prince Charles immediately become the King after the end of her 70-year reign. On Saturday, he was proclaimed Britain's new monarch in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council at St James’s Palace in London. "God save the King" were the words with which those gathered reaffirmed the proclamation made by the clerk of the council.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19, a statement by the UK Royal Family said.

