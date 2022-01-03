e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

Twitter overflows with farcical memes on Israel's newly discovered 'Florona' disease

An Israeli newspaper reported that a case of double infection was recorded in a woman who entered the Rabin Medical Center this week to give birth.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Israel recorded the first infection with the so-called “Florona” disease, which is a double infection with the Corona and influenza viruses, according to what the Israeli newspaper “Yediot Ahronot” revealed.

The newspaper reported that a case of double infection was recorded in a woman who entered the Rabin Medical Center this week to give birth.

As soon news of the emergence of a brand new disease that too at the very beginning of 2022 went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter to express their dejection and helplessness a in hilarious way through memes.

Take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Israel Ministry of Health is still studying the case, and has not yet determined whether the combination of the two viruses causes more serious illness. Health officials estimate that other patients may have had “Florona” but had not been diagnosed.

As for the symptoms of “Florona”, the data Data from the Center for Disease Control and the Israeli Ministry of Health indicates that it may cause the emergence of a full range of severe symptoms, including pneumonia and other respiratory complications and myocarditis, which poses a risk of death in the absence of medical care.

With Agency Inputs

ALSO READ

What is 'Florona' disease? The double infection reported in Israeli woman What is 'Florona' disease? The double infection reported in Israeli woman

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:43 PM IST
Advertisement