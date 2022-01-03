Twitter overflows with farcical memes on Israel's newly discovered 'Florona' disease

Israel recorded the first infection with the so-called “Florona” disease, which is a double infection with the Corona and influenza viruses, according to what the Israeli newspaper “Yediot Ahronot” revealed.

The newspaper reported that a case of double infection was recorded in a woman who entered the Rabin Medical Center this week to give birth.

As soon news of the emergence of a brand new disease that too at the very beginning of 2022 went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter to express their dejection and helplessness a in hilarious way through memes.

After #Omicron variant, #Israel has announced the first case of #Florona in the world.



Meanwhile People be like:- pic.twitter.com/HAG3qnnUDZ — Akram Khan (@AkramKh00626258) January 3, 2022

After omicron ,Israel reports it's first case of Florona



Corona on 31st dec : pic.twitter.com/Uivjf3u4FY — Bhavin prajapati (@Bhavin808) January 3, 2022

Me after I heard COVID dropped a collab with the flu #flurona #florona pic.twitter.com/61ARNZmLMd — Fat-Mexidorian Shroud (@DoughBoiGamin) January 2, 2022

Omicron variant, Alert level 3, new #florona disease from Israel - This is our peg with all other virus mutations around. 🤦🥴 pic.twitter.com/Kt5EAtCwIh — Cille Solomon (@cille_solomon) January 1, 2022

The Israel Ministry of Health is still studying the case, and has not yet determined whether the combination of the two viruses causes more serious illness. Health officials estimate that other patients may have had “Florona” but had not been diagnosed.

As for the symptoms of “Florona”, the data Data from the Center for Disease Control and the Israeli Ministry of Health indicates that it may cause the emergence of a full range of severe symptoms, including pneumonia and other respiratory complications and myocarditis, which poses a risk of death in the absence of medical care.



With Agency Inputs

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:43 PM IST