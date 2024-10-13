 Train Stunt: Elderly Man Performs Risky Act On Speeding Railway Coach; Video Goes Viral
The video captured the elderly man engaging in a fearless behaviour on the train. He held the handles of the door to dangle outside the coach and showcase his daring attitude. He carried out a couple of risky activities while dangerously holding the grip and standing at the edge of the door steps.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Train stunt viral video | Instagram@rahulsharmapandit

Carrying out dangerous stunts on moving vehicles is often condemned and punished, however, they are still performed by some who wish to grab the attention of others with their daring approach. An elderly man caught the eyes of social media users after a video of him indulging in a risky stunt on a railway train surfaced online. In the video, he was seen holding the handle of the coach's entry door to display some chilling train stunts from there.

The video captured the elderly man engaging in a fearless behaviour on the train. He held the handles of the door to dangle outside the coach and showcase his daring attitude. He carried out a couple of risky activities while dangerously holding the grip and standing at the edge of the door steps.

Watch video below

No injury reported

The elderly person wore a head turban made out of cloth on his head, which could somewhat protect him from a head injury. However, his act was risky and could have cost him his life if he had happened to lose his balance during the stunt or hit a pole on the route. Notably, the video didn't suggest anything unfortunate as such. It only recorded the man's energetic display of stunts on the public transport.

Similar incidents

There have been incidents in the past where people were filmed in similar stunts on moving trains, risking their lives for social media and mere attention. In most cases, concerned persons were interrogated by the railway police and made to apologise for their act.

In one of the videos that rolled out on social media last year, two semi-naked men were seen performing risky stunt on a moving goods coach. They were seen standing upright on the little gap between two container coaches, flaunting their biceps and fitness.

Read Also
Greater Noida: 2 Semi-Naked Men Perform Risky Stunts On Moving Train In Viral Video (WATCH)
article-image

No police action yet

So far, no police action has been reported with respect to the recent video that is going viral on the internet. The elderly man's stunt has gone viral on social media and attracted a wide range of reactions. While a few people acknowledged his sportive and energetic act even at an older age, hundreds of people, on the other hand, condemned the act due to the risk associated with it.

