Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers from mother's phone

It is often that little ones pick their parents' smartphones to play games, click selfies and more. In a recent incident a curious boy took to order food online without the elder's notice. Instead of troubling his to order some cheeseburgers, the toddler managed to do it himself.

Yes, you read it right. Not one or a couple of food pieces, but as much as 31McDonald's cheeseburgers were ordered.

"My son was playing with my phone, I thought he was taking pictures but when I looked back on my thing it was ordered at the time he was playing with my phone," mother Kelsey told KHOU11.

Sharing the incident on Facebook, the mother wrote, "I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash."

This isn't the first case of kids placing a huge order via online means. Earlier in the years, a report published in The Sun stated that a four-year- old boy named Tom had ordered a giant feast at his residence in Recife, Brazil wherein his mom Raissa Andrade revealed that all the food from Mc Donald's.

In another incident, Ayaansh Kumar, a 2-year-old from New Jersey had managed to book furniture worth $2,000 (Rs 1.4 lakh) online by using his mother's phone. Ayaansh Kumar might be only 22-months-old, but that did not stop him from accidentally ordering furniture worth $2,000 (Rs 1.4 lakh) online, NBC New York reported this January.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:52 AM IST