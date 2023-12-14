Tinder Asks Netizens Their 'Winter Love Language' In Viral Post; Responses Are Just WOW |

On Wednesday, Tinder India, a dating platform vibed in the winter mood and asked people about their love language this snowy season. Their post has gone viral on X and attracted thousands of views, making netizens reply to the question. The cheesy and flirty replies made Tinder blush a little while adding a smile to other users' faces.

Check post below

type ‘my winter love language is . . . .’ and let your keyboard finish the sentence ✨ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) December 13, 2023

"My winter love language is garam chai ki pyali (a sip of hot tea)," said one, while agreeing by adding, "Chay Pakode always in priority." Mostly foodie replies surfaced online. On another note, an X user wrote, "My winter love language is the best for your exams hai na." One of the replies that caught the attention of Tinder was from a man who described his winter love language to be using the dating platform during the season.

Take a look at replies below

not us blushing 🥺 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) December 13, 2023

garam chai ki pyaali ho, koi saath piine wali ho 🥺✨ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) December 13, 2023

my winter love language is the best friend of mine 🥹🤍



Girl best friend* 😂🤣 https://t.co/s9LC4Gv5Pf — ʟ ᴜ ᴠ 💌 (@casualheart_5) December 14, 2023

ayein? baingan? 😃 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) December 13, 2023

baar baar dekho 👀 hazaar baar dekho? — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) December 13, 2023

t h a n d i i = 7 (thala for a reason) — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) December 13, 2023

you're someone's crush, it's just that you dk yet✨🥰 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) December 13, 2023

People were seen welcoming winter in their style as they expressed their love language. After reading the replies of netizens, Tinder commented on a few posts that would interesting.

For instance, while one remembered how Google paid tribute to MS Dhoni with the phrase "Thala for a reason," Tinder wrote back saying, "t h a n d i i = 7 (thala for a reason)." When a user said her winter love language was "baar," Tinder hit the lyrics of the popular song. Did you guess it already? They wrote, "Baar baar dekho, hazaar baar dekho?"