 Tinder Asks Netizens Their 'Winter Love Language' In Viral Post; Responses Are Just WOW
The cheesy and flirty replies made Tinder blush a little while adding a smile to other users' faces.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
On Wednesday, Tinder India, a dating platform vibed in the winter mood and asked people about their love language this snowy season. Their post has gone viral on X and attracted thousands of views, making netizens reply to the question. The cheesy and flirty replies made Tinder blush a little while adding a smile to other users' faces.

"My winter love language is garam chai ki pyali (a sip of hot tea)," said one, while agreeing by adding, "Chay Pakode always in priority." Mostly foodie replies surfaced online. On another note, an X user wrote, "My winter love language is the best for your exams hai na." One of the replies that caught the attention of Tinder was from a man who described his winter love language to be using the dating platform during the season.

People were seen welcoming winter in their style as they expressed their love language. After reading the replies of netizens, Tinder commented on a few posts that would interesting.

For instance, while one remembered how Google paid tribute to MS Dhoni with the phrase "Thala for a reason," Tinder wrote back saying, "t h a n d i i = 7 (thala for a reason)." When a user said her winter love language was "baar," Tinder hit the lyrics of the popular song. Did you guess it already? They wrote, "Baar baar dekho, hazaar baar dekho?"

