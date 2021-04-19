'Thug life chose her': Delhi aunty has a hilarious cure for COVID-19; WATCH the video here

Remembers those musicians playing music while the Titanic sank and people ran for their lives? They aren't fictional, really. Look around and you will find many such people who go on enjoying themselves while the world drowns in misery.
As soon as the Delhi government announced a six-day lockdown, many people ran for what they love the most. No, not their lives. The correct answer is liquor. Multiple images surfaced on the internet of people standing in long queues outside liquor shops.
These pictures went viral on Twitter in no time and soon hundreds of memes followed.
Amidst all this, a hilarious video also went viral on Twitter for all the right reasons. In this video, a woman standing outside a liquor store says that no vaccine can ever match up to alcohol because only alcohol is the real medicine.
She says that she has been drinking for 35 years and never required any medicine. She even went ahead to suggest that instead of hospitals more 'theka' i.e. liquor stores should be opened.
Watch the video here:
Now you know why Twitter can't stop laughing at this hilarious video.
Here's how people are reacting.