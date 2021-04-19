'Thug life chose her': Delhi aunty has a hilarious cure for COVID-19; WATCH the video here

Remembers those musicians playing music while the Titanic sank and people ran for their lives? They aren't fictional, really. Look around and you will find many such people who go on enjoying themselves while the world drowns in misery.

As soon as the Delhi government announced a six-day lockdown, many people ran for what they love the most. No, not their lives. The correct answer is liquor. Multiple images surfaced on the internet of people standing in long queues outside liquor shops.

These pictures went viral on Twitter in no time and soon hundreds of memes followed.