This Kerala lady cannot live without her moustache

A lady from Kerala's Kannur district has been showing off her moustache for years with pride. She does not want to shave the same despite being told.

35-year-old Shyja, decided to grow her upper lips hair. The thin hair grew into a moustache. Shyja told BBC, "I can't imagine living without it now. When the Covid pandemic started, I disliked wearing a mask all the time because it covered my face".

She does not want to make a style statement but live life the way she wants. "I just do what I like. If I had two lives, maybe I'd live one for others,” she said.

Her moustache has become a part of her life and she maintains the same unapologetically. She told Omanorama that people used to make fun of her due to her appearance. She did not remove the moustache as she is in love with the same.

