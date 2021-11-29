'This is amazing': Indians rejoice as Parag Agrawal becomes new CEO of Twitter

Indian-origin technology executive Parag Agrawal has been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter after the social media giant's co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday.

In a message posted on Twitter, Dorsey said: "After almost 16 years of having a role at our company. from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO. I decided it's finally time for me to leave. Why? "There's a lot of talk about the importance of a company being "founder-led".

In the statement, Dorsey was all praises for Agrawal. "He's been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped this company around. He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO in bone deep," he said.

Meanwhile, Agrawal said in a note posted on Twitter that he is "honored and humbled" on his appointment and expressed gratitude to Dorsey's "continued mentorship and your friendship."

"I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us, and for leading the company through significant challenges. I'm grateful for the trust you've put in me and for your continued partnership," he wrote.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:28 PM IST