'This claim is disputed': Mumbai Police wins the meme game with its new tweet on drunk-driving

Right from using pop culture references to posting means for sending across relevant messages to people, the Mumbai Police's Twitter team is known for its witty posts on social media.

This time, the team has come up with a 'This claim is disputed' meme, a trend which originated after Twitter flagged several tweets by incumbent US President Donald Trump.

For those who are not aware, ever since the official sources projected Joe Biden as a President-elect in the US, Donald Trump has been sharing posts claiming that he won the US presidential election. However, his claims were flagged by Twitter with a caution notes including - 'This claim is disputed'. It further led to meme outburst on Twitter with people making bizarre claims with a screenshot of the caution note.

Now, joining the league, even Mumbai Police came up with a "bizarre claim" on drunk driving and wrote - I had only 3 drinks, I can still drive!

Netizens were impressed with the choice of the tweet and dropped in comments to express their thoughts.

One user commented, "Whoever manages this Twitter handle must be given a raise."

"Even Mumbai police is joining in," wrote another one.

Check out the reactions here: