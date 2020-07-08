Meme game on point: Mumbai Police uses Brooklyn Nine-Nine's iconic 'I Want It That Way' to spread COVID-19 awareness

Mumbai Police has upped its social media game, ever since the coronavirus outbreak. The posts have escalated from traffic safety rules to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

In order to maintain their daily task of spreading COVID-19 awareness and urging citizens to follow the rules, Mumbai Police has now taken cue from Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5 Episode 17.

Touted as the best cold-open ever, the episode has Detective Jake Peralta has a line-up of suspects and his only lead is that the victim’s sister heard the killer sing Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way”.

Jake makes each of them sing and the “number 5” part has gone down in history that cracks up fans every time it is watched.