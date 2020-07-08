Meme game on point: Mumbai Police uses Brooklyn Nine-Nine's iconic 'I Want It That Way' to spread COVID-19 awareness

Mumbai Police has upped its social media game, ever since the coronavirus outbreak. The posts have escalated from traffic safety rules to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In order to maintain their daily task of spreading COVID-19 awareness and urging citizens to follow the rules, Mumbai Police has now taken cue from Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5 Episode 17.
Touted as the best cold-open ever, the episode has Detective Jake Peralta has a line-up of suspects and his only lead is that the victim’s sister heard the killer sing Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way”.
Jake makes each of them sing and the “number 5” part has gone down in history that cracks up fans every time it is watched.
Mumbai Police took the same reference and put on masks on the four suspects except for number 5.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an American police procedural comedy television series created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. The series revolves around Jake Peralta starring Andy Samberg, an immature but talented NYPD detective in Brooklyn's fictional 99th Precinct.
India recorded over 22,752 new cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 7,42,417 with 20,642 deaths, Health Ministry's data revealed on Wednesday.
According to the data, out of total 7,42,417 cases, 4,56,830 have recovered while 2,64,944 remain active in the country. India is the third worst affected country after the US and Brazil.
During the last 24 hours, 2,62,679 samples have been tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. As on date, more than 1,115 labs have enabled people to undergo corona tests.
On Tuesday, the central government cited a World Health Organisation (WHO) situation report and claimed the country had one of the lowest coronavirus deaths and cases per million population. The recovery rate has surpassed 61 per cent, it added.
With a spike of more than 5,134 cases in just one day, Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with cases reaching up to 2,11,987 and 9,250 casualties so far, of which 224 occurred in the last 24 hours.
