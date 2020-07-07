Zone 2 of Navi Mumbai police books 732 for violating lockdown norms

In the last two days, Zone 2 of Navi Mumbai police took action against more than 700 people for violating the lockdown norms. People were fined for not wearing masks, vehicles were impounded for plying without any valid reason, stepping out of the house for morning and evening walks, visiting waterfalls and roaming around without any reason.

Pandavkada waterfalls at Kharghar is one of the most sought-after destination for trekkers during monsoon in Navi Mumbai. The maximum number of footfall is seen on Sundays when people from the nearby areas visit the location. However, this year, due to lockdown, there is a prohibition to the entry at the waterfalls.

The Kharghar police on Sunday launched a crackdown and booked 23 visitors at Pandavkada. In total, the police booked around 67 people for unauthorized walking, non-wearing of masks, not maintaining social distancing, and other mandatory lockdown norms in the last two days in Kharghar.

According to a senior official from Zone 2 of Navi Mumbai police, a total number of 732 people were booked after the strict lockdown was re-imposed from mid-night of July 3. Of the 731 actions, 332 actions were taken on Sunday alone. While 67 vehicles were impounded, police also booked a total of 404 people under the Motor Vehicles Act. Around 87 people were booked under section 188 of IPC and 5 for not closing shops in time.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation have imposed a 10-day lockdown amid a rising number of corona positive cases. During the lockdown period, only essential supplies, medical services, and banking services are allowed. While under the NMMC jurisdiction, the number of positive cases crossed 7959, PMC has witnessed over 2900 positive cases. Under the Panvel Grameen, the total number of positive cases is 942. In fact, under the Navi Mumbai police commissioner area, the total number of cases of coronavirus has crossed 11,500.