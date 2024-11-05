This Chilling Video Is Not Exactly What You Think It Is; It's Going Viral & Making Netizens Say 'OMG'

Hyper realistic cake video | Instagram/ scrumlife_

A video doing the rounds on social media appears to give goosebumps to people at first, and leave them fooled seconds later. The chilling video that's going viral begins by showing a 'woman' playing her head on a bed and resting there, while someone from above introduces a knife to cut through her face.

Wait, it doesn't get gory despite starting on a scary note. The video opens with a scene that seems unsettling, where a woman's face is on a bed, with a knife poised to cut into it. As the suspense builds, the shocking twist is revealed. Viewers are told the face isn’t real, but a hyper-realistic cake!

The moment the knife touches the face and gradually slits through, it leaves viewers shocked, only to learn sooner that it sliced into a piece of cake.

What appeared to be a gruesome act turns out to be an impressive cake design, fooling viewers into thinking it was a real person at the first instance.

At first, the video seems terrifying, but once the cake is cut into, the true nature of the prank becomes clear, turning the whole scene into something amusing.

One must say that the cake is so convincing that it could easily confuse anyone who watches it, making them feel someone's face is being cut.

The video was shared by a influencer named Radhika, who used it to comment on the trending concept of hyper-realistic cakes.

In her post, she humorously reflected on how these cake-cutting reels often look so real and disturbing initially and sooner take a dramatic turn.

"Aren't these cake cutting reels going next level these days? It appears as if an actual person is seated and being cut. Here, we get scared seeing such videos and the cake maker goes on cutting more such cakes," she remarked while giving out her hilarious view on the trend of hyper realistic cakes.

Radhika's post has now gone viral on Instagram and left people saying "OMG". People agreed with the influencer and wrote, "Haa yrr next level nahi ekdm over level (Yes, it is true that these cakes are going overboard)".