Thief Caught Stealing Cellphones From Patients Inside Andhra Pradesh Hospital Ward | WATCH | X @jsuryareddy

Andhra Pradesh: A shocking incident from Andhra Pradesh’s Araku Valley has come to light after CCTV footage from a local hospital showed a man allegedly stealing mobile phones from sleeping patients. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has left netizens alarmed over the lack of security inside medical facilities.

According to reports, the incident occurred around midnight at a hospital in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district. The footage shows a man wearing a black hoodie and white pants moving quietly between the beds of sleeping patients. The suspect can be seen picking up mobile phones placed beside them before walking out of the ward without raising suspicion.

WATCH VIDEO:

Cellphones stolen from patients at Araku Valley Hospital, in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, raises security concerns.



A stranger stole the cellphones of sleeping patients at midnight, recorded on #CCTV camera.#ArakuValley #Alluri #Cellphones #AndhraPradesh #CellphonesTheft pic.twitter.com/JKTiQott2Y — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 12, 2025

Hospital authorities were reportedly alerted to the theft after multiple patients woke up to find their phones missing. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, staff discovered the chilling visuals of the intruder calmly stealing the devices. The incident has since sparked outrage online, with users questioning the hospital’s security measures and the ease with which the thief gained access to the ward.

Local police have launched an investigation and are analyzing the CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused. However, it remains unclear how the suspect managed to enter and exit the premises unnoticed, raising concerns about security at the hospital at midnight. One user wrote, "He seems to be more active during the night than the security and the healthcare staff."

The viral video continues to circulate widely on social media, serving as a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced safety and vigilance in public health institutions.