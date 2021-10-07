'The obsession is unreal': Netizens troll Kangana Ranaut for alleged jibe at Hrithik Roshan's post about Aryan Khan

Hrithik Roshan has extended his support to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested after a drug raid on a cruise ship. The star has penned a heart-warming note where he said that "God gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play."

Aryan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with seven others on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner.

Hrithik posted a picture of Aryan. He called life a "strange ride".

Hrithik wrote: "My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride . It's great because it's uncertain. It's great cause it throws you curve balls, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play."

The star added: "You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love."

"I've known you as a kid and I've known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They'r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, it's gonna make sense," he wrote.

Meanwhile minutes after the actor advised Aryan, actress Kangana Ranaut took an indirect jibe at Hrithik for making it seem like Aryan did no mistake.

On her Instagram story, Kangana wrote that Aryan's 'mistakes' should help him evolve but should not be condoned.

"Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence.... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them ... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions.... Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong," Kangana's message read.

This alleged spat has grabbed eyeballs and has become the new topic of discussion on Twitter with people takig sides.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 05:00 PM IST