Updated on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

'The King is Back': Netizens react after Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Pathaan' release date

FPJ Web Desk
After months of speculations around 'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the actors on Wednesday dropped the release date of the film. The action-drama is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

SRK took to Twitter to share a video, giving the audience a glimpse of what the film is going to be about. "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023," he wrote.

'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's return on the silver screen after a hiatus of five years. His last film, 'Zero', which starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, had released in the year 2018.


Thus, the excitement level among SRK fans is huge, netizens reacted with memes, celebration messages and resharing the date announcement along the teaser to express their happiness and eagerness to see the star on the big screen. Soon after the announcement of the release date of Pathaan, the movie hit the top trends on Twitter with fans overjoyed with the news.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
