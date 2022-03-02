'The King is Back': Netizens react after Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Pathaan' release date

After months of speculations around 'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the actors on Wednesday dropped the release date of the film. The action-drama is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.
SRK took to Twitter to share a video, giving the audience a glimpse of what the film is going to be about. "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023," he wrote.
'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's return on the silver screen after a hiatus of five years. His last film, 'Zero', which starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, had released in the year 2018.
Thus, the excitement level among SRK fans is huge, netizens reacted with memes, celebration messages and resharing the date announcement along the teaser to express their happiness and eagerness to see the star on the big screen. Soon after the announcement of the release date of Pathaan, the movie hit the top trends on Twitter with fans overjoyed with the news.
Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:
Still can't believe#Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/qQgxahX47E— 🎗️𝙀𝙡 𝙍𝙤𝙮 ᴀꜱ ʟᴏᴠᴇʀ🎗️ (@EL_Roy_AS) March 2, 2022
Celebration mode ON for SRK fans 🔥🥳🥳🥳 #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/ELfc3JmBNf— Cheemrag (@_cheemrag_) March 2, 2022
It's Been 6 Years...— Vicky Ser 👊 (@Vicky23221058) March 2, 2022
No Film
No Announcement
& Finally The King Is Back with #Pathaan 🤩
King Is Back 😻 pic.twitter.com/z0RhU29ftI
FINALLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!— BESHO (@x_0besh0_x) March 2, 2022
Thank you @iamsrk 😭🙏🏻#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EGchVK4xEU
After official announcement of #Pathaan #Pathaan25ThJan— Arish555 (@ArishSrk) March 2, 2022
SRKian
pic.twitter.com/vTcT8BKj7Y
SRKIAN 🥺#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/4Ml9bqY8ez— AMIR KHAN 💗 (@AMIRKSRKIAN) March 2, 2022
Finally @iamsrk Sir announced #pathaan Now #ShahRukhKhan Is officially back on social media and very soon on big screen too ❤— Arbaz raeen (@arbazraeen14) March 2, 2022
THE KING IS BACK pic.twitter.com/MtICr6ITTg
Thank you for Announcement @iamsrk ❤️#Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/jBzON8ha11— SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 2, 2022
OMG!!!!!! #Pathaan IS HERE FINALLY!!!!!!!!— BESHO (@x_0besh0_x) March 2, 2022
I WANTED TO SEE YOU KINNNNNNG!!!
I LOVE ITTTTT🔥😭@iamsrk | @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/j2EtevhC1M
11.11 works! Most asked for an announcement, and they got one! Wohoooo.... #Pathaan https://t.co/xmlGAW5Nrt— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) March 2, 2022
ALSO READWatch video: Here's another 'Choti Gangubai' going viral, young girl grooves to Alia Bhatt's...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)