'That's called true friendship': Twitter gets emotional after Juhi Chawla stands surety for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan

Actor Juhi Chawla on Friday appeared as a surety for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan before a special court on Friday.

The actor entered the witness box and Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed the court that she has known Aryan since birth as she has professional ties with his father and is standing as surety for him.

He produced the actor’s Aadhar Card and passport as identification documents. The court verified the documents.

Juhi then completed formalities in the court’s department by signing the bail surety documents with the court’s registrar.

The special judge VV Patil signed the surety bond, said Manehsinde.

Outside the court, Juhi later told media persons, “I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody."

For the unversed, Juhi is a very close friend of Shah Rukh Khan. The two have been paired opposite each other in several movies including 'Yes Boss', 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' and 'Ram Jaane'. The two are also co-owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premiere League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan fans thanked Juhi for appearing as a surety for Aryan. "That's called true friendship," said a Twitter user. "That's what friends are for," said another Twitter user.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 07:34 PM IST