Thai lady hires mistresses for husband for this reason

A Thai lady has hired "beautiful and educated" mistresses to keep her hubby happy. Pattheema Chamnan who is from 44, is from Bangkok. She said that she has not been sleeping with her hubby and it makes her feel like a bad wife.

She posted an advertisement where she said that she is looking for single, young women with a college diploma. She is giving 5,000 baht (Rs 33,800) for the role.

"I want to hire three mistresses for my husband," she told in the clip. "You will get paid at least 15,000 baht a month, get free accommodation, and free meals. But you need to help me out. Two will be hired to help with document work in my office, and another one will be hired to take care of me, my husband, and my child", she further said in the video

