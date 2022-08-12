e-Paper Get App

Thai lady hires mistresses for husband for this reason

A Thai lady has hired "beautiful and educated" mistresses

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Googler

A Thai lady has hired "beautiful and educated" mistresses to keep her hubby happy. Pattheema Chamnan who is from 44, is from Bangkok. She said that she has not been sleeping with her hubby and it makes her feel like a bad wife.

She posted an advertisement where she said that she is looking for single, young women with a college diploma. She is giving 5,000 baht (Rs 33,800) for the role.

"I want to hire three mistresses for my husband," she told in the clip. "You will get paid at least 15,000 baht a month, get free accommodation, and free meals. But you need to help me out. Two will be hired to help with document work in my office, and another one will be hired to take care of me, my husband, and my child", she further said in the video

Read Also
Thai PM survives no-confidence vote in Parliament
article-image
Read Also
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reacts to mini-doll version of her created by Thai artist
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralThai lady hires mistresses for husband for this reason

RECENT STORIES

'My statement was meant for...': Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt's clarification on seeking...

'My statement was meant for...': Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt's clarification on seeking...

'Going to stay quiet': Andre Russell on WI coach Phil Simmons' comments about players not...

'Going to stay quiet': Andre Russell on WI coach Phil Simmons' comments about players not...

Terrorist assigned to kill Nupur Sharma arrested by UP ATS in Saharanpur

Terrorist assigned to kill Nupur Sharma arrested by UP ATS in Saharanpur

Mumbai: Departmental inquiry ordered against IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi who is accused of...

Mumbai: Departmental inquiry ordered against IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi who is accused of...

Salman Khan to Bombay HC: Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative

Salman Khan to Bombay HC: Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative