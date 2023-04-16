'Tandoori chicken ice cream' is internet's new crazy food fusion; netizens react | Twitter

The internet has found yet another crazy food dish and that's 'Tandoori chicken ice cream'. After Aamras Dosa, chocolate sugarcane juice, and many similar food items surfaced on the internet to trigger netizens, here's this non-veg recipe that has stunned people.

It's summer and you may be in for ice creams, but what if it has a chicken twist to it? Would you like to try it? The video of the weird dish was shared on Twitter by a user named Mohammed Futurewala and he captioned the clip to read: "Presenting protein rich tandoori chicken ice cream for one and all."

Since being shared online, earlier this April, the bizarre dish has taken the internet by storm. Thousands of people viewed the video and replied with their views on it. From hilarious reactions to memes, replies surfaced.

