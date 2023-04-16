 'Tandoori chicken ice cream' is internet's new crazy food fusion; netizens react
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Tandoori chicken ice cream' is internet's new crazy food fusion; netizens react

'Tandoori chicken ice cream' is internet's new crazy food fusion; netizens react

Would you like to try it?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
'Tandoori chicken ice cream' is internet's new crazy food fusion; netizens react | Twitter

The internet has found yet another crazy food dish and that's 'Tandoori chicken ice cream'. After Aamras Dosa, chocolate sugarcane juice, and many similar food items surfaced on the internet to trigger netizens, here's this non-veg recipe that has stunned people.

It's summer and you may be in for ice creams, but what if it has a chicken twist to it? Would you like to try it? The video of the weird dish was shared on Twitter by a user named Mohammed Futurewala and he captioned the clip to read: "Presenting protein rich tandoori chicken ice cream for one and all."

Take a look at the video right here

Read Also
Watch video: Delhi eatery serves Chocolate Sugarcane Juice, netizens say 'Dislike ka button kaha...
article-image

Since being shared online, earlier this April, the bizarre dish has taken the internet by storm. Thousands of people viewed the video and replied with their views on it. From hilarious reactions to memes, replies surfaced.

Here's how netizens reacted to the viral video

Read Also
Would you try 'Aamras Dosa' this Mango season? Viral video makes netizens say THIS about the bizarre...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tandoori chicken ice cream' is internet's new crazy food fusion; netizens react

'Tandoori chicken ice cream' is internet's new crazy food fusion; netizens react

WATCH: Video call of The Lallantop goes viral with a 'beer' punch; netizens react with memes

WATCH: Video call of The Lallantop goes viral with a 'beer' punch; netizens react with memes

Did you know about 'Blah Blah Blah' Day?

Did you know about 'Blah Blah Blah' Day?

On Camera: Dogs drag elderly man, maul him to death in Aligarh Muslim University

On Camera: Dogs drag elderly man, maul him to death in Aligarh Muslim University

Rare 'Diamond within a diamond' unearthed in Surat; company names it 'Beating Heart'

Rare 'Diamond within a diamond' unearthed in Surat; company names it 'Beating Heart'