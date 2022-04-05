Tamil Nadu man to build temple in memory of pet dog, spends Rs 80,000 over marble statute

A man from Sivaganga's Manamadurai has built a temple in the memory of his late dog.

Muthu, an 82-year-old man has built a statue in memory of his dog, Tom in Sivaganga's Manamadurai. "I have affection for my dog more than for my child. Tom was with me since 2010 but he died in 2021. My grandparents and father all were dog lovers," he said.

This marble statue has been made at a cost of Rs 80,000. We are planning to build a temple for the dog in the future. We offer food and garland the statue during auspicious days and every Friday: Manoj Kumar, son of Muthu.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 01:01 PM IST