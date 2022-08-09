e-Paper Get App

Tamil Nadu: 52-year-old miniature artist paints Tiranga in his right eye

Ahead of Independence day 2022, an artist and social activist from Tamil Nadu was reported to have painted his right eye with the tri-colour.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Photo credits: News18

With the Har Ghar Tiranga gaining popularity across the country, an artist and social activist from Tamil Nadu was reported to have painted his right eye with the tri-colour. Yes, you read that right, and the photo reinforce the words.

Ahead of Independence day 2022, the 52-year-old goldsmith identified as UMT Raja created buzz for his love and reverence towards the Indian flag.

News18 reported that the Coimbatore based talent took to foster his sense of patriotism when he added paint to a fine cloth-like film on the white embryo inside the egg shell and later pressed it to the sclera on the eye.

According to TOI, Raja is a Class IX dropout who is best known for making a miniature signature of late chief minister K Karunanidhi and exhibiting his artistic skills towards awareness campaign during the COVID-19 era.

